Madelyn (Alcorn) Snyder, 87, formerly of Penn Hills, born in Armstrong County on June 19, 1933, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Charles E. Snyder; mother of Gail Snyder and Brad (Debbie) Snyder; grandmother of Alanna (Alec) Mc- Glaughlin and Colin Snyder; sister of Paul (Carol) Alcorn; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A bright light to all, she had a pure and light heart. Madelyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends, whom she always put first.

Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. Thursday and from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at Soxman Funeral Homes, Ltd./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. A service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, where she was active, and 58-year member of the choir.

A committal service and interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Armstrong County.

Donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 11609 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, soxmanfuneralhomes.com