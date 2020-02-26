|
|
Maebelle L. Hartman, 103, of Plant City, Fla., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Lakeland Memorial Hospital Lakeland, Fla.
She was born Nov. 6, 1916, in Venango County, to George and Ida (Dolby) Ion.
Survivors include son, Harry Ron Hartman, of Plant City, Fla.; brother, Delton Ion, of Ford Cliff; grandchildren: Ken Hartman, Ron Hartman, Chrissy Hartman and Lisa Jackson; nine great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-greatgreat grandson, Thomas.
She was a Christian member at The Church of God in Dover, Fla. and Family Life in Kittanning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry T. Hartman; and a great-grandson.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, until the time of the service at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.
