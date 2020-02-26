Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Maebelle L. Hartman


1916 - 2020
Maebelle L. Hartman Obituary

Maebelle L. Hartman, 103, of Plant City, Fla., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Lakeland Memorial Hospital Lakeland, Fla.

She was born Nov. 6, 1916, in Venango County, to George and Ida (Dolby) Ion.

Survivors include son, Harry Ron Hartman, of Plant City, Fla.; brother, Delton Ion, of Ford Cliff; grandchildren: Ken Hartman, Ron Hartman, Chrissy Hartman and Lisa Jackson; nine great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-greatgreat grandson, Thomas.

She was a Christian member at The Church of God in Dover, Fla. and Family Life in Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry T. Hartman; and a great-grandson.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

