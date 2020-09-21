1/
Marc A. Cerutti
Marc A. Cerutti, 67, of Johnstown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Born Oct. 11, 1952, in Kittanning, son of Herbert and Rebecca (Bowser) Cerutti.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his father; his wife of 44 years, Kyle Susan (Ogline); daughter, Sheralyn King and her significant other, Craig Fentress and his daughter, Emma Fentress, of Chambersburg; son, Timothy Cerutti married to Jill (Lown) and their daughter, Zoe of Waldorf, Md.; brothers, James married to Jean and John married to Nancy, all of Kittanning; and nieces and nephews.

Marc was a member of Emmanuel Church. He enjoyed camping, NASCAR, photography, tinkering at home, auctions and spending time with family. He was a 1970 Freeport High School and 1974 Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate. Marc was co-owner of Camera World (Richland Mall), and worked at Sheehan Motors, prior to retiring in December of 2019, as a service manager.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Emmanuel Church with Pastor Kirk Rowland officiating.

Interment at Richland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Church, 425 Luther Road, Johnstown, PA 15904.

Henderson Funeral Home, East Hills, is in charge of arrangements. www.hendersonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
