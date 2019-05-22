Marcella J. Semanovich, 63, of Ford City, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, Kittanning.

She was born on March 28, 1956, to Peter and Dorothea (Rupp) Semanovich.

Marcella enjoyed the Rivers, lottery, and bingo and loved her companion, Douglas Drum.

Marcella is survived by her daughter, Brandi; son, DJ; grandchildren, Paige and Hunter; six brothers: Fred (Jenn), Edward (Paula), James (Chris), Pete (Kathy), Mike, and Joe; and three sisters:

Peg, Anna, and Stella (Bill Miller).

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Stan and Simon.

Services were entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc. Rural Valley. Services will be held at a later date. www.carsonboyer.com.