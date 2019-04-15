Marci Lynn Klingensmith, 58, of Kittanning, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 29, 1960 in Kittanning to the late Richard E. Klingensmith and Brenda J. (Davies) Held.

Marci was a homemaker. She was of Roman Catholic faith. Marci loved to cook, crochet, knitting, and taking care of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (James) Stephens, of Ford City; grandchildren, Cain, Noah, Dylan, and Erni Grace Klingensmith; and special cousin, Cindy Robertson and family, of Kittanning. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com