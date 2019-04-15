Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Marci Klingensmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marci Lynn Klingensmith


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marci Lynn Klingensmith Obituary

Marci Lynn Klingensmith, 58, of Kittanning, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 29, 1960 in Kittanning to the late Richard E. Klingensmith and Brenda J. (Davies) Held.

Marci was a homemaker. She was of Roman Catholic faith. Marci loved to cook, crochet, knitting, and taking care of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (James) Stephens, of Ford City; grandchildren, Cain, Noah, Dylan, and Erni Grace Klingensmith; and special cousin, Cindy Robertson and family, of Kittanning. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now