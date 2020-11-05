1/
Marci (Rogalski) Pawk
Marci (Rogalski) Pawk, 47, of Kittanning, Pa., left this life to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after a courageous battle. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully at West Penn Hospital.

Marci was the loving wife and best friend to Matthew Pawk (formerly of Butler) for 17 years. Their bond created three beautiful daughters: Olivia (16), Gabrielle (14), and Isabella (10), the joys of her life. To know Marci was to know that family was everything. She loved nothing more than spending time with her immediate and extended family and close friends.

Marci graduated from Armstrong Central in 1991 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1995. She spent her entire teaching career in the Armstrong School District primarily at Lenape Elementary, minutes from where she grew up. She loved teaching her students and working closely with her dear friends and colleagues. Teaching was certainly her life's calling and only motherhood and family meant more to her.

In addition to her husband and daughters, Marci is survived by her beloved parents, Raymond and Theresa Rogalski. They instilled in her the importance of family values which she carried on through her entire life. She also leaves behind sisters, Maria Digregorio (Bob) and Adrianne Carillo (Rick), brothers, Michael Rogalski (Elizabeth) and David Rogalski (Jennie), sistersin law, Michele Pawk (John) and Laura Santora (Bud), and brother-in-law, Michael Pawk (Georgia). Marci simply adored her many nieces: Andrea Digregorio, Stephanie Digregorio, Abbey Digregorio, Sophia Digregorio, Ally Rogalski, Rochelle Rogalski, Alyssa Rogalski, Maya Carillo, Cassandra Pawk, Tori Pawk, Elle Santora, Ava Santora and nephews: Jacob Rogalski, Nathan Rogalski, Luke Rogalski, Zachary Rogalski, Rocco Carillo, Max Pawk, Jack Dossett, Jake Santora and Tripp Santora, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Marci was an incredibly giving, generous, caring, and selfless person. She enjoyed exercising, especially Cross- Fit, watching her girls play their various sports and activities, listening to her daughters sing, relaxing with her dog Honey, spending time with her many friends, and cooking amazing meals for others. To the end, she put others before herself. She enjoyed every day of her all-too-brief life, living fully in celebration of family and faith.

Private visitation for the family will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday. Public visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with the Rev. Alan Polczynski officiating.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Christ Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
NOV
7
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ Prince of Peace Parish
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeff Mantini Funeral Home

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Mansfield
November 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
