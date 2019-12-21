|
Marcia Faust McNees, 96, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.
Service: Private family service in Kittanning.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Rotary Foundation, c/o Kittanning Rotary Club, PO Box 569, Kittanning, PA 16201 in honor of Marcia Faust McNees, Paul Harris Fellow.
Marcia was born on April 11, 1923, in Albany, N.Y. to Otto Alois Faust M.D. and Elvira Springstend Fuller Faust. She graduated from St. Agnes School in 1941, and Connecticut College in New London, Conn., in 1945. She went to work as a secretary for her father who was an Albany pediatrician. As a resident of Albany, Marcia was very involved in volunteering and held various offices for local organizations. She served on the Board of the Society for Graduates of St. Agnes School and the Board of the Visiting Nurse Association. Marcia was of the Protestant faith, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mohawk Chapter and the Junior League of Albany.
Marcia married John Clifford McNees on March 3, 1962. She moved to Kittanning, with her husband and was an active resident of the community for 44 years, until moving to Winchester, Mass., in 2006. In August of 2017, Marcia moved to Arlington, Texas. She was a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Foundation and an honorary member of the Kittanning Rotary Club. Of her many passions, traveling with her family and friends was at the top of her list. Throughout her life, she visited 50 states, nine Canadian provinces, six Caribbean Islands, 19 European countries, four African countries, three Asian countries, three Mediterranean Islands and one country each in South and Central America. She led a full and generous life and treasured the time she spent with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Otto Faust and Elvira Faust; husband, John Clifford McNees; sister, Olva Faust Quick; and brother-in-law, James Francis Quick, Jr.
Survivors: Nephews, Dr. James Campbell Quick and wife, Sheri, of Arlington, Texas, and Dr. Jonathan D. Quick and wife, Tina, of Durham, N.C.; step-daughter, Dr. Eleanor McNees and husband, Mark Wolny; great-nephews, David Michael Quick, of Houston, Texas, and Kyle Schember, of Santa Monica, Calif.; great-nieces, Kari Lu and husband, Jimmy, of Prosper, Texas; Janneke Campbell Quick Sobeck and husband, Christopher, of Winona, Minn.; Katrina Fuller Quick Reid and husband, Brody, of Clemson, S.C.; Kimberly Cole Quick Ellison and husband, Chris, of Boston, Mass.; step-grandsons, Gavin Wolny and wife, Tonya, of Pueblo, Colo., and Nathan Wolny of Denver, Colo; great-greatniece, Piper Lu, of Prosper, Texas; great-great-nephews, Porter Jaymes Lu, of Prosper, Texas; and Colten Jonathan Sobeck, of Winona, Minn.; and great-step-granddaughter, Ella Rose Wolny, of Pueblo, Colo.