Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Prince of Peace Church
718 Fourth Ave.
Ford City, PA
Marcia Marie Orton

Marcia Marie Orton Obituary

Marcia Marie Orton, 61, of Ford Cliff, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. As promised, she never stopped fighting, all the way to the end. Her spirit and will to live for her family were very strong.

Marcia had a flair for flowers, proudly owning Marcia's Garden in Ford City. Marcia enjoyed time spent making others happy and having fun with her employees. She enjoyed time spent in the community volunteering on many committees. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh.

She was a dedicated wife and mother; enjoying every moment spent with her family. She lived for her four grandchildren that she adored so much. Her favorite place to be was anywhere the kids were, especially at the beach.

Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Marcia is survived by her husband, David Orton; daughter and son-in-law, Gretchen and JT Bennett; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Natalie Orton; grandchildren: Connor and Keagan Bennett and Addison and Kendall Orton; mother-in-law, Doris Orton; and her nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Marcia is preceded in death by her parents, Albert "Boyd" and Genevieve Englert Ridenour; her sister JoAnn Mc- Donald; father- in-law, Robert Orton; and her faithful companion – her dog, Tyson.

Please join us celebrating her life. Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ford Cliff Ladies Auxiliary, which she was a long-time member.

