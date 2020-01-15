Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Margaret "Marty" Brunner


1943 - 2020
Margaret "Marty" Brunner Obituary

Margaret "Marty" Brunner, 76, of Cowansville, died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Dec. 17, 1943, in Kittanning, to the late Charles Pete and Mildred (Craft) Anderson.

Marty married Charlie Brunner on June 28, 1958.

She was a homemaker.

Marty enjoyed crossword puzzles and baking.

She is survived by her daughter, Rose Fohl, of Butler; son, Bob "Dusty" Brunner, of Sherrett; her dog, "Allie"; siblings: Charles (Laura) Anderson, of Freeport, Ed "Paul" (Sandy) Anderson, of Tidal, Bill (Carla) Anderson, of Walkchalk, Leona Faber, of Kittanning, and Shirley (Calvin) Crissman, of Mosgrove; grandson, Doug (Bethany) Nichols, of Butler; and two great-grandsons, Landen and Lucca Nichols, of Butler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Brunner, who passed away Aug. 3, 2015; son, Ronald Brunner; son-in-law, George Fohl; brothers, Incel and Jimmy; and sister, Maxine.

Services will be private and arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

