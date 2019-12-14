Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buechele Funeral Home
707 Kellys Way
East Brady, PA 16028
(724) 526-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. "Peggy" Hicks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. "Peggy" Hicks Obituary

Margaret E. "Peggy" Hicks, 94, of East Brady, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Butler Hospital.

Born Nov. 1, 1925, in Massillion, Ohio, she was the daughter of Walter and Peg Pfaff.

On Dec. 15, 1944, she married Mason M. Hicks. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2005.

Peggy worked for Westinghouse during World War II. Then she worked for Signal and Switch in Swissvale. Later, cooked and cleaned at the Travelers Hotel in East Brady, and Damen Industries in Bradys Bend, where she ran a lathe.

She was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church in East Brady.

Peggy enjoyed trips to the casino, reading, word search puzzles and walks around town.

Peggy is survived by four sons: Butch Hicks, of East Brady, Samuel Hicks and wife, Karla, of Corsica, Art "Tim" Hicks and wife, Thelma, of Goheenville and John Hicks and wife, Polly, of Butler; and two daughters, Barbara Over, of Strattanville, and Lorie Hicks, of East Brady. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers; and two sisters.

Friends of Margaret E. "Peggy" Hicks will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. A Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. William Kuba, pastor of St. Eusebius Church. Burial in St. Eusebius Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the Hicks family suggests memorial contributions be made in Peggy's name to the East Brady Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028 or the East Brady Ambulance Service, PO Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028. To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneral- Home.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -