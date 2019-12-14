|
Margaret E. "Peggy" Hicks, 94, of East Brady, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Butler Hospital.
Born Nov. 1, 1925, in Massillion, Ohio, she was the daughter of Walter and Peg Pfaff.
On Dec. 15, 1944, she married Mason M. Hicks. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2005.
Peggy worked for Westinghouse during World War II. Then she worked for Signal and Switch in Swissvale. Later, cooked and cleaned at the Travelers Hotel in East Brady, and Damen Industries in Bradys Bend, where she ran a lathe.
She was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church in East Brady.
Peggy enjoyed trips to the casino, reading, word search puzzles and walks around town.
Peggy is survived by four sons: Butch Hicks, of East Brady, Samuel Hicks and wife, Karla, of Corsica, Art "Tim" Hicks and wife, Thelma, of Goheenville and John Hicks and wife, Polly, of Butler; and two daughters, Barbara Over, of Strattanville, and Lorie Hicks, of East Brady. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers; and two sisters.
Friends of Margaret E. "Peggy" Hicks will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. A Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. William Kuba, pastor of St. Eusebius Church. Burial in St. Eusebius Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the Hicks family suggests memorial contributions be made in Peggy's name to the East Brady Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028 or the East Brady Ambulance Service, PO Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028. To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneral- Home.com.