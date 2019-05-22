Margaret "Tina" Fear, 78, of Americus, Ga., formerly of Cadogan, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Americus.

She was born July 12, 1940, in Cadogan, to Elmer and Sadie Forney Grafton.

Survivors include daughter, Crystal Miller, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Shaunnlyn Waldor and boyfriend, Jacob Shay and Skylar Miller; sister, Alice and Glenn Crofutt, of Cadogan; also survived by partner, Robert Langdon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Ruth Grafton, Florence Grafton, Betty Miller, Lillie Smith, Helen Walker, and Louella Hagofsky; and brothers, oElmer Grafton, Delbert Grafton, and Harry Grafton.

A memorial dinner will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Slovak Catholic Union Club banquet hall, 910 Sixth Ave., Ford City, with fellowship afterwards. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.