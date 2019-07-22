Margaret Karlene Dean, 85, of Dayton, Pa., passed away July 19, 2019, at the Kittanning Care Center.

She was born Sept. 26, 1933, to Wayne and Twila (Hetrick) Gray of Dayton, Pa.

Karlene was a member of the Dayton Methodist Church for many years and was known to sing for several weddings in her younger days.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughters: Jacquie Gearhart and her husband, Ken, of Dayton, Pa., and Janet Crawford and her husband, Keith, of Telford, Pa.; and her son: Lowell J. Dean and wife, Jody, of Dayton, Pa. She had four grandchildren: Alisa Galbraith, Lindsey Crawford-Re ese,

Ryan Dean and Mackenzie Dean; and two great-grandchildren:

Carson Delano and Adelaide Reese.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Leonard Gray; and four sisters: Margie Simon, Nellie Lowe, Betty Lou Gray and Norma Kennedy.

A private service will be held only for immediate family members.

Internment will be in the Emory Chapel Cemetery with arrangements by Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Rural Valley, Pa.

Contributions may be given in her honor to the Dayton Methodist Church 105 E Church Ave, Dayton, PA 16222. www.carsonboyer.com