Margaret L. (Bowser) Mc- Millen, 85, of Worthington, died on Friday July 3, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Skinall, Pa., a daughter of late Abslom L. & Mary (Smith) Bowser, and stepmother Beulah Bowser.

Margaret worked for 21- 1/2 years as a crew leader for Moonlight Mushroom Mines.

She then went on to work as a greeter at Walmart for 15 years, where many will remember her as always ready with a kind word and a smile.

Margaret cherished her family and showered everyone with love and ensured that no one ever left her house hungry.

This extended to her beloved dogs, Jack, Guinness and Finley, who were similarly showered with pets and treats always.

Following the loss of Russell and Russell, Jr., her beloved son, Rick, served as a source of constant light and support throughout her life.

Though he would have surmounted any distance for his mother, Rick, his wife, Lisa, and his daughter, Brenna, were fortunate enough to live next door and be able to create a lifetime of memories.

If there was one thing that matched Margaret's love for her family it was her faith.

She was a true woman of God and exemplified her faith through years of devoted fellowship at North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church, her passion for witnessing, and as her neighbors can attest, a love of listening to Gospel music on her front porch.

Left behind to cherish Margaret's memory is her son, Rick A. (Lisa) McMillen of Worthington; six grandchildren: Meigan (Dan) Robb, Luke (Corinne) McMillen, Josh (Amanda) McMillen, Brenna McMillen, Jerra (Chris) Lobozzo, and Tyler John; nine great grandchildren: Logan and Caleigh Robb; Colin, Conner, Claire and Carver McMillen; Brandy and Corey Riggle; and Shaylee McMillen. Also surviving is her sister, Rosie M. (Jerry) Gingrich of York, Pa., and two brothers James K. Bowser and Abslom L. (Susan) Bowser, Jr., both of Kittanning, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Russell C. McMillen, Sr.; her son, Russell C. McMillen, Jr.; daughter in law, Kathy Mc- Millen; sisters: Mary Barton, Ruth Arlene McMillen and three who passed in infancy.

Family and friends of Margaret will be received on Monday July 6, 2020, in the North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matt Foreman officiating.

Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, Pa.

The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is assisting the family with these arrangements.

