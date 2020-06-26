Margaret M. "Margie" (Rosenberger) Shaeffer
1958 - 2020
Margaret M. "Margie" (Rosenberger) Shaeffer, 62, of Worthington, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 19, 1958, a daughter of the late Harry C. and Florence Ann (Wynkoop) Rosenberger.

She was a U.S. Army Reserves veteran. Margie worked at the Worthington Market for 12 years and she loved her job and the customers.

She enjoyed fishing, camping and gambling. She loved her cat, "Kitty Boots." She also liked going to the Worthington Gun Bash and breakfast at the American Legion.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her husband of 37 years, Roy "Joe" Shaeffer; a son, Travis J. Shaeffer; a grandson, Joseph Michael Claypoole; and two sisters: Mabel E. Van Zandt and Florence A. Shaeffer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Roy J. "Joey" Shaeffer, Jr.; and brothers, Harry C. Rosenberger Jr. and Frank D. Rosenberger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
