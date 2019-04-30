Margretta C. Forster, 75, of Cowansville, died on Monday April 29, 2019, in Sugarcreek Rest.

She was born on April 12, 1944, in Maple Grove, Pa. to the late John and Grace (Vogt) Forster.

Margretta was employed at Butler Memorial Hospital for 30 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend, and a 1962 East Brady High School graduate.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, Sudoku puzzles, collecting water globes, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Margretta leaves behind to cherish her memory three sisters, Mary Ann (Lou) Walter, of Lower Burrell, Eleanor Forster, of Cowansville, and Lois (Don) Beckett, of Sarver; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Forster, of Leechburg, and Becky Forster, of Butler; 14 nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bob and Bill Forster.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Bradys Bend, at 10:30 a.m. with Father John Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.snydercrissman.com.