Marguerite K. Tosi, 89, of South Bend Township, Pa., died on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

She was born March 1, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of Ellis O. and Marguerite S. Keller.

She attended Carnegie Tech and was a graduate of Berkley Secretarial School before working in the Penn State Admissions Office in State College for three years.

Mrs. Tosi was an active member of St. Jacob's UCC in South Bend where she taught Sunday School and VBS classes for 35 years. She had been a Den Mother, a 4-H Sewing Leader, Helping Hand volunteer, an avid seamstress, knitter, crocheter, craft painter, golfer and connoisseur of ice cream.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Maurice L. Tosi. She is survived by: son David and wife Barbara of Loganville, Pa., daughter Karen and husband Doug Bull of Dallas, Texas, and daughter Barbara and husband Dave Carnahan of Shelocta, Pa.; three grandsons,

Chris Carnahan and wife, Jana, Austin Bull and Corey Bull and fiancée Kiley Widmann.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the South Bend Cemetery, South Bend Township.

Contributions can be made Marguerite's honor to St. Jacob's UCC, 643 Crooked Creek Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

