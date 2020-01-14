|
Marian E. Knepshield, 78, of Ford City, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 22, 1941, in Kittanning, daughter of Fred and Gertrude (Reed) Held.
Marian was a professional television watcher, especially the Game Show Network.
She formerly worked at GC Murphy, of Ford City, and Ames, of Manor Township.
She was very involved in her high school class reunions (class of 1959). She enjoyed eating out, especially going to Speedy's, NASCAR, loved spending time with her grandchildren and playing Sudoku.
Surviving are daughters: Pamela (Timothy) Neale, of Ford City, Laurie (Fred) Adams, of Ford City, and Tina (Jeff) Miller, of Ford City; one brother, Fred (Rose) Held, six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Covert D. Knepshield, who died March 15, 1996.
Friends will be welcomed from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating.
Interment will be follow at Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Manorville United Methodist Church.
