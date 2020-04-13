|
Marian Irene Barker, 80, of Valley Township, Kittanning, Pa., died, Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Nov. 22, 1939, in DuBois, Clearfield County, Pa., to Arthur Rudolph and Anna (Fox) Rudolph.
Marian was a 1957 graduate of Kittanning High School.
She was a member of the Kittanning Free Methodist Church where she served as the Christian Education Director and was on the board of administration for many years.
Marian was employed as a treasurer for the Pittsburgh Conference Free Methodist Church from 1997 until her retirement in 2010.
She was also the co-owner of Barkers Colonial Acres Personal Care Home from 1988 until 1992.
Marian loved spending time with her grandchildren more than anything and cherished the time she was able to spend with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Henry Barker whom she married Oct. 11, 1958; three sons, Stephen W. Barker and wife, Sara, of Rural Valley, Pa., Craig A. Barker and wife, Kimberly, of Cary, N.C., Michael J. Barker and wife, Melissa, of Worthington, Pa.; six grandchildren, Jacob Barker and wife Liz of Raleigh, N.C., Kaylene Royston and husband Will of Denver, Colo., Kierstin Trainer and husband Justin of Freeport, Pa., Zachary Barker of Pittsburgh, Pa., Seth Barker and Hannah Barker of Rural Valley; and a sister, Rena Zelinski of Farmington, N.M.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her uncle and aunt that raised her, James Rudolph, Sr., and Miriam Rudolph; and a sister, Marie DeSalve.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral services will be held privately and a celebration of Marian's life will be held at a later date. Marian's family invites you to watch the funeral service on the Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page live at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Entombment will be at Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marian's honor to the Kittanning Free Methodist Church, 2339 Freeport Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.
To send a condolence to Marian's family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit: bauerfuneral.com.
