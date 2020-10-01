Marian J. "Merm" (Freeman) Milsom, 92, of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin Township.

She was born July 18, 1928, in Kittanning, to the late John and Mildred (Yates) Freeman.

Marian was a lifelong resident of the area, and was a member of the Ford City Methodist Church. She retired as a secretary from PPG in Ford City. She loved to make home cooked meals and bake pies. Marian also liked to go shopping and collecting porcelain dolls. She volunteered at The Salvation Army.

She is survived by her son, John Milsom and his fiancée, Sandy Hockenberry, of Kittanning; a granddaughter, Courtney Milsom and her significant other, Jared Stone, of Greensburg; a grandson, Chandler Milsom and his significant other, Jamie Frantz, of Ford Cliff; a niece, Linda (Donald) Carley; great-nieces, Tammy Buzzard, Mindi Carley and Vicki (Corey) Manspeaker; and her cat, Abby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Milsom; sister, Jean Churchill, and great-niece, Lori Carley.

Services are private and under the care of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

