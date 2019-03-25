Marie A. Ruston-Walzer, 83, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Born October 9, 1935 in Atlantic City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha (Stockwecz) Ruston.

Marie enjoyed painting and photography. She also enjoyed collecting antique bottles. She will be dearly missed.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Gerard F. Walzer, whom she married on July 9, 1955; her children, Sandra (Jim) Kuharic of Vinton, Ohio, Gerri (Don) Walzer of Harmony, Pa., and Wayne G. Walzer of Harmony, Pa.; her grandchildren,

Shannon and Tara Walzer-Kuharic and Colton Martin; her sisters, Mary Ann Zahradnik of Kittanning, Pa., and Peggy (Jim) Kumm of The Villages, Fla.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Ruston.

A graveside service will be held by the family at its convenience at St. Francis DePaul Cemetery in Cadogan, Pa.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.