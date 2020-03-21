|
Marie "Bobbie" Hromadik Gispanski, 87, of Ford City, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Ford City, to Paul and Julia Panchik Hromadik.
Marie was a registered nurse. She attended West Penn School of Nursing.
She was a former member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church.
Marie was head cook at the Slovak Catholic Union Club, Ford City, and served as a president of the auxiliary.
She enjoyed baking, playing cards and Yahtzee. Marie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was a lifelong resident of her community.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula and Dan Bearer, of Ford City; sons, John and Susan Gispanski, of Manorville, and Joseph and Kathy Gispanski, of Worthington; four grandchildren, Samantha, Cody, Jena and Josh and wife, Meghan; brothers, Edward and Nancy Hromadik, of Ford City, and John Hromadik, of Columbus, Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph A. Gispanski, who died April 6, 2013; son-inlaw, Scott Emmonds; and sister, Janet Wirick.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Family request donations be made to or the Ford City Public Library.