Marie Zanetti Thompson, 54, of Cadogan, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence.She was born May 14, 1965, in Kittanning, to Daniel and Honey Elaine Cousins Zanetti.Marie enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids.She was a lifelong resident of her community. Survivors include her parents, of Cadogan; daughter, Cheyenne Thompson and Trevor, of Cadogan; sons: Edward Wilson and Crystal, of Kittanning, Michael Wilson and Tammy, of Kittanning and Justin and Amanda Wilson, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Edward, Chelsea, Jasmine, Jossalyn, Ava, Ky, Brooklynn, Bradyn, Jeffrey, Chace, Tessah and Jayla; great-grandchild; and a brother, Daniel, III and Karen Zanetti, of Ford City.She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Thompson, who died Nov. 14, 2019.Private services will be held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store