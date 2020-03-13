|
Marilyn Jane Rearick, 73, of Brockway, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence.
Born on Aug. 28, 1946, in Bryan (Armstrong County) she was the daughter of the late John A. and Mary Evelyn Cogley Jordan.
She was married to Brent Rearick and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage.
Retired, Jane had been employed as a payroll secretary at Robert Shaw in Indiana.
She was a member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church where she also served as a Sunday school teacher for many years, and was a member of the United Methodist Women.
Jane was very active in the Band Boosters for many years and was a beloved babysitter to many kids over the years. She enjoyed baking, cooking, flower gardening and collecting antique dishes.
In addition to her husband she is also survived by a daughter, Jonell (David) Volpe, of DuBois; two sons, Brian (Tracy) Rearick, of Allison Park; and Michael (Kristy) Rearick of Santa Fe, N.M.; two brothers, John B. (Bonnie) Jordan and Gerald D. (Linda) Jordan, all of Dayton. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Lauren Rearick, Annalise Rearick, Alexandra Volpe and Nicholas Volpe.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Carlson Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway, with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Student Loan Fund, Mengle Memorial Library or the Moorhead United Methodist Church. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.