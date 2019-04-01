Marilyn McKee Elder passed away at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, peacefully at home, she was 79.

She was born November 14, 1939, in Worthington, Pa., the daughter of Thomas C. and Ethel I. McKee. She was a 1957 graduate of Worthington West Franklin School.

She and Robert Elder were married on June 22, 1963, and they spent 56 ½ years together enjoying life and raising their two children, Jodi and Scott.

She was a devoted housewife and mother who was passionate about baking, very much enjoyed assembling puzzles, planting and tending to her beautiful flowers around the house in summertime, and feeding and watching her birds in the winter. She was an avid photographer leaving behind countless photo albums and pictures that her family and friends will enjoy for years to come. She also enjoyed many years at GeorgeKu and STA as a bus monitor.

She is survived by her husband Bob; daughter Jodi and her husband, Gary Weinstein, of Clinton, Pa.; son Scott and his wife, Janette Elder, of Erie, Colo.; a sister, Violet Ray of Butler; her brother Jack and his wife, Judy McKee, of Montrose; and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son, her parents and three brothers, Craig, Dean and Jim.

Marilyn was a member of Westfield Presbyterian Church attending service regularly until being afflicted with Leukemia to which she lost her life's battle.

Calling hours will be from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, and from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Westfield Presbyterian Church, 1363 Mt. Jackson Road, New Castle, PA.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with burial service immediately following at Westfield Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Clark officiating.

Burial will be in the Westfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers she requests memorial contributions be made to Foundation of Hope, c/o Westfield Church, 1363 Mt. Jackson Road, New Castle, PA 16102.