Marilyn Vee (Miller) Umbaugh, 87, of Apollo, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in AHN-Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born April 26, 1933, in Linesville, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Arthur Miller and Mary Evelyn (Terrill) Miller.

Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Linesville High School, and cared for her family as a homemaker. She was an avid bowler, member of leagues at Lee's Lanes, and even bowled a 200 game at the age of 81. Marilyn liked working on cross stitch, and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed writing down all of her recipes, completing adult coloring books and going to Lackey's Dairy Queen in North Apollo, for a strawberry sundae.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence A. "Larry" Umbaugh, who passed away on Nov. 30, 2003; grandchildren: Christopher Groff, Autumn Umbaugh and Michael Umbaugh; brother, Melvin C. "Bud" Miller; sisters, June Paris and Patsy Trounce; and an infant sister, Karen Jeannene Miller.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters: Karen Marie (Edgar) Groff, of Vandergrift, Gayla Jan (the late Saul) Robledo, of Castroville, Calif. and Larene Lynn (the late Frank) Miller, of Clearwater, Fla.; sons: Lawrence Ray (fiancée Toni Albright) Umbaugh, of Fort Worth, Texas, David Allen (Valerie) Umbaugh, of Columbus, Ohio, Brian Norman (Stacey) Umbaugh, of Fort Worth, Texas, Edward Lloyd (Melissa) Umbaugh, of Vandergrift and Terry Leigh (fiancée Allison Willyard) Umbaugh, of Apollo; 24 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; 11 greatgreat grandchildren; brothers, Terry (the late Gary) Miller, of Venice, Fla., Alvin (the late Pat) Miller, of Aragon, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the C OVID-19 virus, the visitation will be limited to 20% funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. A Celebration Of Life Tribute Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Please join the family as they honor Marilyn's life.

Interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave. No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.

