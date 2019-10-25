Home

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
More Obituaries for Marina Early
Marina G. Early

Marina G. Early Obituary

Marina G. Early, 80, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born March 6, 1939, in Kittanning, daughter to the late Nick Christos.

She was a homemaker. Marina loved to write poetry. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, playing the organ and singing in a gospel group with her husband, Ron.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her son, Michael (Patricia) Early, of Kittanning; brother, Dean Christos, of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Thelma Early, of Kittanning and Esther (Bill) Sowers, of Chesapeake, Va.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Early; and brothers-in-law, Merle Early and Wayne Early.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. Interment will be in Pine Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

