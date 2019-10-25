|
|
Marina G. Early, 80, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.
She was born March 6, 1939, in Kittanning, daughter to the late Nick Christos.
She was a homemaker. Marina loved to write poetry. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, playing the organ and singing in a gospel group with her husband, Ron.
Left behind to cherish her memory includes her son, Michael (Patricia) Early, of Kittanning; brother, Dean Christos, of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Thelma Early, of Kittanning and Esther (Bill) Sowers, of Chesapeake, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Early; and brothers-in-law, Merle Early and Wayne Early.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. Interment will be in Pine Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.