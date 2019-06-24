Marion L. Younkins, of the Clinton section of South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Allegheny Valley Hospital.

Marion is the daughter of the late Frank and Gladys (Stokes) Foster and was born in McKeesport, Pa., on Sept. 22, 1927.

When she was nine her family moved to Clinton, where she made many lifetime friendships. Among those were the Jack sisters, Winifred (Jack) Neubert and Joan (Jack) Wintgens. Through the sisters, Marion met their cousin, Russell C. Younkins.

Marion and Russell were married on October 18, 1947. In 1952, they bought a home in Clinton and started their family.

Marion was a 1945 graduate of Springdale High School. She had worked for more than 20 years as a nurses aid at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Marion was a member of Clinton Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aids group and had been a past Elder and Sunday School teacher.

Marion is survived by her two sons Leonard Russell and Debra Younkins, of Clinton; Preston T. and Emily Younkins, of Clinton and her daughter in law, Terry Younkins of Moon Township. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Michele L. (Bill) Pacek, James M. Seagriff III, Russell T. (Shannon) Seagriff, Leah N. Younkins, Matthew A. Younkins, Lyndsay B. (Jason) Link, Whitney B. (Brian) Vavra, Tyler Russell Younkins, Joseph C. Gibson IV and Hannah B. Younkins; 12 great-grandchildren; Cody, Dylan, James Dalton and Caroline Seagriff. Shane Russell Seagriff, Kendall. Makenzie, Kendall and Chase Link and Makenna, Isabella and Adelyn Vavra and Anthony Pacek; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion is preceded by her son, James "Mickey" Younkins, daughter Lida Younkins, grandson Colin G. Seagriff, her siblings and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, and from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the Redmond Funeral Home, Inc., at 524 High St., in Freeport.

Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. Thursday June 27, until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Clinton Presbyterian Church, at 109 Olinda St., in Clinton.

Burial will be held in McVille Union Cemetery Freeport, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clinton Presbyterian Church 109 Olinda St. Freeport, PA 16229 or to send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.