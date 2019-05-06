Marjean M. Shutters, 73, of North Buffalo Township, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at ACMH Hospital.

Marjean was born in Worthington on Feb. 28, 1946, a daughter of the late Mildred L. (Toy) and James H. Smith.

She was a 1964 graduate of Worthington High School.

After graduation, Marjean took a job with Moonlight/ Creekside Mushrooms in West Winfield Township. She was employed as a foreman for 42 years and retired from what now is known as Sylvan, Inc., in 2008.

Marjean was a lifetime member of the Center Hill Church of the Brethren in North Buffalo Township.

She enjoyed shopping, baking and doing crossword puzzles. Her greatest love was her family and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.

Marjean is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dean W. Shutters; son: Stephen D. and Ann Shutters, of Rayburn Township; daughter, Danyle R. and Stephen Hepler, of Canal Fulton, OH; son: Justin W. and Emalyn Shutters, of Rockville, Md.; six grandchildren: Jeremy Shutters, Riley, Kara and Ellie Hepler, and Olivia and Serena Shutters.

She is also survived by her four sisters: Mary Kronenberg, of Cabot; Judy and Edward Androvich, of South Buffalo Township; Joan and Mark Woodward, of Natrona Heights; Julie and Dan Oliver, of Worthington; two brothers, James C. and Beverly Smith, of Worthington and Jeff Smith, of Wyoming.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, May 6, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Redmond Funeral Home, Inc., 524 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Center Hill Church of the Brethren in North Buffalo Township.

Burial will be held in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New York, NY 10014.

To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com