Marjorie (Palmer) Atkinson, 91, of Kittanning, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.

She was born May 4, 1927, in Washington, Pa., to the late Leonard and Nancy Palmer.

Marjorie was a 1945 graduate of Washington High School, where she was a class officer.

She attended Maryland College for Women and Carnegie Mellon (Tech) as an art major.

Marjorie married David Atkinson in 1949, who was a student at Washington & Jefferson College.

They moved to Kittanning, in 1953, with their infant son, David.

Marjorie was a member of the Junior Women's Club and the Jaycee's.

She worked as a designer at Greenbaum's Furniture, Mateer's Furniture, Furniture Galleries, and Sherwin Williams.

Marjorie opened her own design studio in 1988.

She enjoyed interior design, oil painting, traveling, theater and music, and attending Pittsburgh Pops for many years.

Marjorie was also a great animal lover.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David, who died in 1967; son, David, who died in 1988 in Honolulu, Hawaii; and one brother.

A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marjorie's honor can be made to the Orphans of the Storm or Smile. For more information or to express condolences, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.