Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (Palmer) Atkinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie (Palmer) Atkinson Obituary

Marjorie (Palmer) Atkinson, 91, of Kittanning, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.

She was born May 4, 1927, in Washington, Pa., to the late Leonard and Nancy Palmer.

Marjorie was a 1945 graduate of Washington High School, where she was a class officer.

She attended Maryland College for Women and Carnegie Mellon (Tech) as an art major.

Marjorie married David Atkinson in 1949, who was a student at Washington & Jefferson College.

They moved to Kittanning, in 1953, with their infant son, David.

Marjorie was a member of the Junior Women's Club and the Jaycee's.

She worked as a designer at Greenbaum's Furniture, Mateer's Furniture, Furniture Galleries, and Sherwin Williams.

Marjorie opened her own design studio in 1988.

She enjoyed interior design, oil painting, traveling, theater and music, and attending Pittsburgh Pops for many years.

Marjorie was also a great animal lover.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David, who died in 1967; son, David, who died in 1988 in Honolulu, Hawaii; and one brother.

A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marjorie's honor can be made to the Orphans of the Storm or Smile. For more information or to express condolences, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now