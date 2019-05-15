Marjorie (Palmer) Atkinson, 91, of Kittanning, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.

She was born May 4, 1927, in Washington, Pa., to the late Leonard and Nancy Palmer.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.

Interment will be in the Freeport Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marjorie's honor can be made to the Orphans of the Storm or Smile.

