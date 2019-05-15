Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church
Kittanning, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (Palmer) Atkinson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie (Palmer) Atkinson Obituary

Marjorie (Palmer) Atkinson, 91, of Kittanning, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.

She was born May 4, 1927, in Washington, Pa., to the late Leonard and Nancy Palmer.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.

Interment will be in the Freeport Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marjorie's honor can be made to the Orphans of the Storm or Smile.

For more information or to express condolences, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now