Marjorie "Margie" Jane (Fetterman) Gray, 76, of Ford City, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born March 14, 1944, in New Kensington Hospital.

Margie was a daughter of the late James and Angeline (Waltenbaugh) Fetterman, and stepdaughter of the late Edward Bruner.

She was the beloved wife of Harry Gray. They were married Aug. 7, 1965.

Survivors include her husband of Ford City; sons, Jeffrey Gray (Mandy) of Ford City and Dr. David Gray (Angela) of Export; grandchildren, Jessica and Logan Gray of Ford City, Zielia and Mason Gray of Export; a great-grandson, Ryan Brocious of Springdale; sisters, Leona Klugh (Jerry) of Ford City, Janet Prunty (Robert) of Ford City, Rebecca Elwood (Chad) of Kittanning; brother, James Fetterman (Theresa) of Ford City; three special girls, Synee, Neve, Skylar Olenchak of Ford City; and her special friends, Rosie, Henry, Aden, Emanuel, Abe, Mary, Fannie, Emma, Andy, Henry, Jr., and Joseph Miller of Tyner, Ky.

For more than 40 years, Margie had worked in her career as a radiation technologist, mammography technologist and radiation therapy technologist.

She had been employed by Allegheny Valley Hospital and retired from ACMH in the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center in 2009.

Margie was a member of the Homewood Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, youth group, Vacation Bible School, and loved going to Bible study.

She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and Silver Sneakers.

Margie enjoyed swimming, gardening, canning, planting flowers, making jelly and cookies, spending time with her grandchildren, and watching western and sci-fi movies.

She was always there to help anyone in need.

In addition to her parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Donald Fetterman of Leechburg and beloved sister, Linda Smith of Ford City.

Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines of required masks/ face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions of 10% capacity. Funeral ceremonies will be held privately by her family with the Rev. James November officiating. Private interment will be made at Homewood Baptist Church Cemetery in Bethel Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Rd. Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601; or to the Snyder Institute for Vascular Health & Research Pavilion, One Nolte Dr., Kittanning, PA 16201; or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St. Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Condolences to the Gray family may be offered at: clawsonfuneralhome.com.