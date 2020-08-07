1/
Marjorie K. (Crissman) Davis
1935 - 2020
Marjorie K. (Crissman) Davis, 85, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

She was born April 28, 1935, in Kittanning, to the late Joseph and Pearl Crissman.

Marjorie was retired from the Armstrong County Health Center and was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Adrian.

She enjoyed watching TV, especially game shows and cooking shows. She loved to listen to country music. Marge also enjoyed the company of her little dog, Gidget. She was a good cook and excellent baker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Timothy and Russell Davis; one granddaughter, Jennifer King; and a great-grandson, Marius Duncan.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family held a private service with her church pastor, Matthew Vatalare, offi- ciating. Interment was in the St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Adrian.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
