Mark L. Kirkpatrick, 59, of Summerville, died on Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, as a result of a vehicle accident.

Born on Nov. 12, 1959, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Paul C. and Nellie L. (McCauley) Kirkpatrick.

Mark was married on October 19, 1979, to Darla J. (Kennemuth).

Mark worked as a supervisor for Rosebud Mining Co.

He was hard working and a skilled equipment operator as well as troubleshooter.

Mark enjoyed farming, horseback riding, shooting, and hunting.

Mark always had a smile. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and "Pa" and enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Darla J. Kirkpatrick of Summerville; a daughter, Kara Raybuck and her husband, Nate; and a son, Dylan Kirkpatrick and his wife, Jenelle, both of Frogtown; four grandchildren: Markie, Keldon, Gracelynn and Leah; a sister, Karen Travis (Denny) of Apollo; three brothers: Gary Kirkpatrick (Kathy) of New Bethlehem, Lyle Kirkpatrick (Marie) of Rimersburg, and Rex Kirkpatrick

(Ruth) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a close family friend, Robert A. Hile (Vonnie) of Fredonia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mark was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Darl Kennemuth.

Visitation will be on from 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the First Church of God at 418 Brian Lane New Bethlehem, Pa.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the church with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating. Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery, Frogtown.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

