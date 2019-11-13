Home

Mark Reed Sunderlin

Mark Reed Sunderlin Obituary

Mark Reed Sunderlin, 54, of Rural Valley, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1964, to Thomas R. and Arlene M. (Fisher) Sunderlin in Kittanning.

Mark was a DJ at the Valley Getaway. He like to hunt and fish.

Mark is survived by his brother, Mike (Sharon) Sunderlin, of Kittanning; three aunts: Sally Sunderlin, of Indiana, Pa., Bonnie Lightcap, of Louisiana and Baby Gerard, of Louisiana; two nieces, Jaclyn Fertal and Jamie Kutsch; a nephew, Chad Sunderlin; and two great-nephews, Rylen and Kyler Kutsch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Matt Sunderlin.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 5-6 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, where funeral services will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Interment will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.

