More Obituaries for Mark Pennington
Mark Robert Pennington

Mark Robert Pennington

Mark Robert Pennington Obituary

Mark Robert Pennington, 63, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1956, in Kittanning. Mark worked for R&P Coal Local 952 and was a foreman at PennDOT, where he retired in 2018.

He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Mark was a member of the Mike Blose Racing Team.

Mark is survived by his wife, Linda (Cogley) Pennington; daughter, Whitney (Craig) Dosch, of Dayton; Pap's Little Buddy, Kolt Daniel Dosch; brother, Jeff (Jan) Pennington; sister, Penny (Mike) Blose, of Dayton; mother-in-law, Ruth Cogley; his extended family, Sue Silvis and brothers, Jeff, Max, Jonathon and Andrew Silvis; sisters, Jul Silvis and Chris Koss; best friend, Tom Febinger; special uncle, Allen Simmers; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by mother and father, Virginia and Donald Pennington, and his father, Robert C. Silvis.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, from 1-4 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, where funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev Eugene Barrett, officiating. www.carsonboyer.com.

