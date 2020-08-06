Mark Walter Davin, Sr., 80, formerly of Adrian, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home in Section, Ala.

One of 10 children, Mark was born at home on May 7, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to John V. Davin and Beatrice A. Davin (née Walter).

Mark served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to MaryAnn Lane on May 22, 1964. Living most of his life in Pennsylvania, Mark worked in the tree service and landscaping business for more than 35 years. After moving to Alabama, in the late 1990s, Mark was employed as a train car welder and worked as a butterfly farmer on his daughter's farm until he retired.

Mark was a self-taught individual who enjoyed farming, construction, tinkering on cars and tractors, playing cards, reading, watching movies and family get-togethers.

Mark is survived by his wife of 56 years, MaryAnn Davin; their seven children: Pauline Cassetti (Dick), of Harwick, Pa.; Kathleen Floccari (Michael), of Kittanning, Pa.; Colleen Crawford (Karl), of Ringgold, Ga.; Mark Davin, Jr. (Misty), of Staley, N.C.; Julene Nulph (Rodney), of Danville, Pa.; Emmalene Mercer (Jeffrey), of Searcy, Ark.; and Rylene Drobnjak (Ivan), of Centennial, Colo.; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is the brother of: Jack Davin, Patricia Gordon, Arlene McGinn, Linda Kelly, Karen Milbower, Carol Ritchie, Joy Szczypinski, Tim Davin and Dale Davin; He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parent, John and Beatrice Davin; and his grandson, Mark W. Hulihan, Jr.

If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitation and services will regrettably be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Hershberger-Stover Inc. Funeral Home, 170 Noble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15205. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.