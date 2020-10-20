1/
Marlene Churchill
Marlene Churchill, 86, of Ford City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital.

She was born March 17, 1934, in Kittanning, to Albert Heinrich and Mary Schnitzler Heinrich Himes.

Marlene was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.

Survivors include daughter, Denise and David Erickson, of Oregon; sons, William and Lynette Dowling, of Ford City, and Bruce Dowling and Tammy, of Ford City; six grandchildren; and brother, Bill and Bernie, of Freeport.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, William M. Dowling; her second husband, Eldred Churchill; and brother, Les.

Private funeral services were held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
