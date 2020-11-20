1/
Marlene R. Hankey
Marlene R. Hankey, 85, of Ford City, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born May 26, 1935, in West Leechburg.

She worked for George's Trailer Sales, and was a caregiver for elderly people, taking care of them in their homes. Mrs. Hankey was a member of the "Over the Hill Gang," and she enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting and reading.

She is survived by two sons, Mark Hankey and Bruce Hankey, of Ford City; a daughter, Brenda (Ed) Cooper, of Kittanning; four grandchildren: Steven Cooper, Christa Cooper, Stanley Hankey and Angel Craft; four great-grandchildren: Aunika, Whitney, Lexi and Joey; two brothers, Robert McKee and Larry McKee; and a sister, Beverly Mangus.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hankey, Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.

At Mrs. Hankey's request, private viewing and services will be held for her family.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

To share memories or condolences, please visit: welchfh.com.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
