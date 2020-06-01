The following filed for marriage licenses in the Armstrong County Courthouse:• Justin Cloak and Kelsie Lipsie, both of Dayton;• Kevin Robles and Jessica Meadows, both of Kittanning;• Nathan May and Melanie Senko, both of Leechburg;• Lee Hanyo of Kittanning and Megan Uncapher of Lower Burrell; • John Varner and Sheryl Zappa of Ford City;• William Bracken and Salina Gibson of Ford City;• Ethan Hopper of Templeton and Gabriella Westover of New Bethlehem;• Andy Lee and Kelsey Arner, both of McGrann.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store