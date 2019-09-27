|
Marsha Lynn (Stewart) Pyle, 46, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Feb. 7, 1973, in Kittanning to Gary J. and Mary Lou (Bowser) Stewart.
Marsha liked Mickey Mouse, shopping, and going to garage sales. She loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Pyle; mother, Mary Lou (Bowser)
Stewart, of Kittanning; son, Brandon (Megan) Weaver, of Kittanning; step daughter, Shanna (Brandon) Blake, of Kittanning; sister, Wendy Ramer, of Kittanning; brother, Charlie Stewart, of Kittanning; step granddaughter, Paisley Blake, of Kittanning; nephew, Cody Stewart, of Kittanning; niece, Amber Stewart, of Hershey; niece, Nichole (Matt) Wilson, of Kittanning; grandniece and grandnephew, Garrett and Madison Wilson, of Kittanning.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Friends will be received Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Mark Patz officiating. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.