Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Pyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Lynn (Stewart) Pyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha Lynn (Stewart) Pyle Obituary

Marsha Lynn (Stewart) Pyle, 46, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born Feb. 7, 1973, in Kittanning to Gary J. and Mary Lou (Bowser) Stewart.

Marsha liked Mickey Mouse, shopping, and going to garage sales. She loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Pyle; mother, Mary Lou (Bowser)

Stewart, of Kittanning; son, Brandon (Megan) Weaver, of Kittanning; step daughter, Shanna (Brandon) Blake, of Kittanning; sister, Wendy Ramer, of Kittanning; brother, Charlie Stewart, of Kittanning; step granddaughter, Paisley Blake, of Kittanning; nephew, Cody Stewart, of Kittanning; niece, Amber Stewart, of Hershey; niece, Nichole (Matt) Wilson, of Kittanning; grandniece and grandnephew, Garrett and Madison Wilson, of Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Friends will be received Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Mark Patz officiating. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now