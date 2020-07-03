Martha E. Rosenberger, 94, of Cadogan, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Kittanning Care Center.

Born April 29, 1926, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Mary Troyan.

Mrs. Rosenberger was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Cadogan, and had worked as a glassworker at PPG Industries in Ford City. She enjoyed baking, doing yard work, tending to her plants and flowers, going to yard sales and shopping with her friend, Shirley. Martha especially loved being with her family, and took great pride in taking care of her son, Earl.

Surviving are daughter, Patricia (William) O'Brien, of Cadogan; grandson, William O'Brien, grandson, Kevin (Amy) O'Brien; and great-grandchildren, Keeley and Kerrington O'Brien.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Albert Rosenberger; her son, Earl Allen Rosenberger; brothers: Walter, John and Alexander Troyan; and sisters: Josephine Bellotti, Sophie Walker and Nellie Smolick.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a vigil service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday. A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Father Alan Polczynski officiating. Interment will follow in Guardian Angel Cemetery. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.