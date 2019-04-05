Martha Jane Claypool, 89, of Rural Valley, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 31, 1929, to Harry and Wilda (Bleakney) Montgomery in Whitesburg, Pa.

Martha worked as a pharmacy tech for King's Drug Store in Rural Valley, before retiring.

She was a member of the Rural Valley United Methodist Church, Rural Valley.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Susan (Andy) Wilson, of Kittanning; three grandsons, Richard (Jeanine) Patterson, Thomas (Tomoe) Patterson, and Andrew (Stella) Wilson; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Xavier) Lendof and Jessica (Donald) Wagner; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Boyer, of Hermitage; and two brothers, William (Ruth) Montgomery, of Apollo and Ronald (Judy) Montgomery, of Strattanville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Claypool; and daughter, Deborah Davis.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Rural Valley United Methodist Church. Burial will take place in the Lawn Haven Burial Estates. www.carsonboyer.com.