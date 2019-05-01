Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Martha Jane (Wethli) Hopbell


Martha Jane (Wethli) Hopbell Obituary

Martha Jane (Wethli) Hopbell, 89, of Kittanning, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.

Born Feb. 5, 1930, in Oakmont, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Edward and Martha Wethli.

Martha formerly resided in North Versailles, spending the last eight years living in Kittanning. She previously worked for Bell Telephone Company, but primarily was a devoted housewife and loving mother.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, birds, flowers, and caring for others. She especially enjoyed talking about her love for God and the Bible.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her daughter, Denise (Scott) Walter, of Kittanning; son, August "Bud" (Angela) Hopbell, of Pine Bush, N.Y.; grandchildren, Brad (Lindsay) Walter, of Kittanning, Lindsay (Matthew) Holmes, of Kittanning, Leah (James) Mathis, of Ford City, Zachary Hopbell, Elliot Hopbell, and Braxton Hopbell, all of Pine Bush, N.Y.; and great-grandchildren, Oliver and Keira Holmes, of Kittanning.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Hopbell; brother, Homer (Catherine) Wethli, who were residents of Oil City, Pa.; sister, Laura Burton; and great-grandson, Sawyer Mathis.

Per Martha's wishes, arrangements are private and under the care of the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

