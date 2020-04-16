|
Martha Mae "Myrt" Miller, 85, of Kittanning, died Monday, April 13, 2020, in her home.
Born May 28, 1934, in Oneida, Pa., she was daughter of the late Wayne and Jane (Laird) Lingenfelter.
Myrt was a member of the Red Hat Society, and bowled in the senior league at Falcon Lanes, Ford City.
She attended Faith United Presbyterian Church, Kittanning.
Myrt is survived a son, David (Robin) Miller, of Home; daughter, Tracey (Charles) Boarts, of Ford City; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Lingenfelter, of Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Miller; two sons, William Earl Miller, Jr., and Douglas Charles Miller; two brothers, Albert Lingefelter and Wayne Lingenfelter; and sister, Elsie Bolamo.
Due to regulations concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be held at this time.
A memorial service will be planned once health regulations have been lifted.
Interment in Ford City Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit welchfh.com, to send condolences and share memories.
Arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.