Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Mae "Myrt" Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Mae "Myrt" Miller Obituary

Martha Mae "Myrt" Miller, 85, of Kittanning, died Monday, April 13, 2020, in her home.

Born May 28, 1934, in Oneida, Pa., she was daughter of the late Wayne and Jane (Laird) Lingenfelter.

Myrt was a member of the Red Hat Society, and bowled in the senior league at Falcon Lanes, Ford City.

She attended Faith United Presbyterian Church, Kittanning.

Myrt is survived a son, David (Robin) Miller, of Home; daughter, Tracey (Charles) Boarts, of Ford City; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Lingenfelter, of Georgia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Miller; two sons, William Earl Miller, Jr., and Douglas Charles Miller; two brothers, Albert Lingefelter and Wayne Lingenfelter; and sister, Elsie Bolamo.

Due to regulations concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be held at this time.

A memorial service will be planned once health regulations have been lifted.

Interment in Ford City Cemetery.

Family and friends are encouraged to visit welchfh.com, to send condolences and share memories.

Arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -