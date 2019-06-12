Martha Olive Clark Altman, 91, of Ford City, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by her sons at home. Born July 31, 1927, in Elderton, she was the daughter of Clarence Plummer Clark and Estella Mae (Miller) Clark.

She graduated from Elderton High School and then married Harold A. Altman, on Oct. 8, 1948.

Together they established Altman Dry Cleaners and moved to Ford City, in 1950.

She was an active member of the community, a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning, and was proud to have spent her adult life in Ford City, and Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold, her parents, six of her seven siblings, and her daughter in-law, Stephanie (Hal) Salankiewicz Altman.

She is survived by three sons, Dr. Harold "Hal" Altman, Jr. and his wife, Carol Wolk Altman; Gary Lynn Altman and his wife, Robin Stephenson Altman; Marty Clark Altman and his partner, Mark Stewart. She was the doting grandmother of four grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Altman Siavashi (Dr. Ali Siavashi), Brian Altman (Kari Henderson Altman), Alison Altman Shahravar (Amir Shahravar), and Eric Altman (Dr. Tiffany Lange Altman). She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Alexander and Evan Altman (Brian); Natalie, Lucas, and Nicholas (Alison); Emma and Hannah (Sarah).

Martha's life was a testimony to motherhood. Her proudest achievements were reflected in those of her children and grandchildren. She was a devout Christian and a fortress of love and security for her family. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

The family will be forever indebted to Marty and Mark for their remarkable, selfless sacrifices; and caretakers, Amy, Linda, Cis, and Brenda for their years of dedication and friendship.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. John Brindger officiating. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.