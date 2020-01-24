|
|
Mary Ann Bell, 85, of Yatesboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Kittanning Care.
She was born April 25, 1934, in Rural Valley. Mary Ann was the daughter of Anthony N. Bell, Sr. and Anna Marie (Pickle) Bell.
Mary Ann graduated from the former Shannock Valley High School. She had worked for Sylvania Corporation in Reynoldsville, and Season All Industries in Rural Valley, from which she retired.
She enjoyed traveling, collecting porcelain figurines, shopping with her niece and spending time with her family.
She was raised in the Catholic Faith and a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Yatesboro.
She will be greatly missed by her brothers, John (Kay) Bell, of Kittanning, and Ronald D. Bell, of Yatesboro; sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Bell, and Virginia Connors, both of Orlando, Fla.; and sisterin law, Vonda Bell, of Rural Valley. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Anthony N. Bell, Jr. and James Arthur Bell.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gary R. Ritter Funeral Home. At the request of Mary Ann, there will be no viewing. Her family will celebrate her life at a later date in accordance with her wishes.