Mary Ann Dougherty, 76, of Edison, N.J., formerly of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.
Mary Ann was born on May 4, 1943, in Kittanning, to Maryalda (Frischkorn) and John W. Buzard, Jr.
Mary Ann is a graduate of Kittanning High School. Mary Ann loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Dennis E. Dougherty, whom she married on Oct. 15, 1960; a son, David Allen Dougherty and wife, Tina, of Edison, N.J.; a daughter, Mindy Ann Repke and husband, Gary, of Edison, N.J.; five grandchildren: David Dougherty, Jr., Holly Dougherty, Brittany Dougherty, Gary Repke, Jr., and Melissa Repke; three great-grandchildren: Darren Dougherty, Dontae Dougherty and Haylee Urban; a brother, John W. Buzard, III, and wife, Karen, of Manorville, Pa.; and a sister, Milly V. Tarr and husband, Frank, of Kittanning.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Nola J. Walbert and Jon A. Rumbarger.
Relatives and friends may visit from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Deb Kociban officiating. Interment will be in the Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Mary Ann's honor to Alzheimer's Research Foundation - alzinfo.org/donate/ donation_ form/. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Mary Ann's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.