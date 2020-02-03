Home

Mary Ann Fabian


1943 - 2020
Mary Ann Fabian Obituary

Mary Ann Fabian, 76, of Normalville, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, at Eicher's Family Home, Normalville, Pa.

She was born on May 23, 1943, to Frank M. and Anna (Filisko) Fabian in Yatesboro. Mary Ann was of Catholic Faith.

Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Joseph S. Fabian of Scottdale, Pa.; sister-inlaw, Judy Fabian of Ford City; nephews, Michael, Patrick, Frank, Christopher and Nicholas Fabian; and a niece, Lisa Fabian.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John "Bunt" and Francis "Fabe" Fabian; and sister-in-law, Anita Fabian.

Private blessing service will be held.

Burial will take place in the St. Mary's R.C. Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com

