Mary Ann Kasan, 92, of Ford City, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital.

Born March 24, 1927, in Ford City, she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Anna (Warner) Jasensky.

Mrs. Kasan was a homemaker, and a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City.

She enjoyed traveling, and lived in Florida, during every winter for the last 30 years. She also liked going to casinos.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (John) Matarrese, of Leechburg; four grandchildren: Christopher Matarrese, Krista Matarrese, Steven (Rebecca) Cooper, and Matthew (Bethany) Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Alexa Cooper and Gavin Cooper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve J. Kasan, who died Oct. 22, 2017; two daughters, Sharleen Cooper and Rosemary Kasan; her sisters: Wanda Lux, Josephine Fennell, Carolyn Butters, and Pauline Jasensky; and her brothers, Steve Jasensky and Walter Jasensky.

Friends will be welcomed on Friday from 9:30-11 a.m. in Christ, Prince of Peace Church, 736 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Father Sebastian Hanks, O.S.P., as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.