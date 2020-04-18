|
|
Mary Ann Kellar, 95, of Avonmore, formerly of Ford City, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret, Aspinwall.
She was born Oct. 4, 1924, in Homer City, to the late George and Mary (Unetic) Penko.
Mrs. Keller was a hairdresser, having owned and operated her own salon in Ford City, for many years.
She was a member of St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ford City, for many years.
She is survived by two sons, George Kellar and Stefan Kellar, both of California; a daughter, Patti Shoemaker, of East Brady; several grandchildren; and a sister, Pauline Anderson, of Avonmore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephan Kellar; a sister, Jennie Noga; and two half brothers, Frank and Edward Kovac.
At Mrs. Kellar's request, no public services will be held, and interment will take place in St. Bernard of Clairvaux Cemetery, Indiana.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.